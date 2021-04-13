The Sioux Falls Faith Temple Food Giveaway Is This Friday (4-16)

It's another Faith Temple Food Giveaway coming up Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Nordstrom-Johnson Building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The giveaway starts at 4 pm and goes until 6 pm or until all the food is gone.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway hands out more than 15,000 pounds of food each week. All that food goes to feed over 1,000 people a month.

Arrive at the Fairgrounds around 3:00 pm and receive a ticket. The food is handed out starting at 4:00 pm. Please bring a box or other sturdy container to hold your food. Typically a guest will receive about 30 pounds of food at each giveaway.

The giveaway doesn't require identification to attend. You will be asked to voluntarily state your information on a sheet to receive subsidies offered at the giveaway. You may be asked to show ID to confirm that guests are 18 or older to receive a ticket. Anyone is welcome to attend and pick up food. It doesn't matter if the food is for you, a neighbor, or someone you know.

Besides food, the giveaway also provides essential items like socks, oral care, and personal care items.

The first food giveaway was held in May of 2009 at the Faith Temple Church parking lot. 69 people showed up and received less than 2,000 pounds of food. Since then, the giveaways have grown substantially and eventually moved to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. In 2013, the Nordstrom and Johnson families donated funds to build a permanent building at the fairgrounds to ensure the giveaways could be held weekly.

If you are willing to help out with either a financial or food donation or to give your time volunteering, you can find that information here.