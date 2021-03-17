The Sioux Falls Canaries Have Been Sold to True Sports North LLC

There are new owners in town for the Sioux Falls Canaries as the team has announced that True Sports North LLC has purchased the franchise.

Brian Slipka, Anthony Albanese, and Sam Swartz are the new owners of the Sioux Falls Canaries under True Sports North LLC. Slipka is a Sioux Falls native that has managed multiple small businesses in the region. Albanese and Swartz are co-founders of Duke Cannon Supply Co. which is a men's grooming company.

The new owners are committed to continuing the summer tradition of Canaries baseball in Sioux Falls and improve the fan experience. Sioux Falls Stadium will undergo some immediate improvements under the new ownership group as well.

Get our free mobile app

"We're on a mission to provide the hard-working folks of South Dakota a best-in-class fan experience both on and off the field," Albanese said. "We're investing in some immediate improvements to the Birdcage and that's just the beginning. We're Canary crazy. We love baseball and South Dakota, and we look forward to having a positive impact on the community."

True Sports North LLC is also committed to making Canaries baseball a must-see product in town. In the official press release, the new ownership group says that their intention is to make a Canaries ticket the hottest ticket in town.

"The Canaries will be the hottest ticket in Sioux Falls, starting with our home opener on May 18," Slipka said. "And personally, this means a lot to my family. I was born in Sioux Falls and my mom grew up here. In a way, it's like a homecoming."

Sioux Falls will continue to play as an independent ballclub in the American Association. The Canaries will begin the 2021 season on May 18 against Winnipeg at home. The entire 2021 Canaries schedule can be found here.