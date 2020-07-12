We all know it is hot during the summer and the Sioux Falls Canaries are on fire right now.

Now don't go run and grab some water to help put the fire out but in all seriousness, the Sioux Falls Canaries are off to a great start.

After the rare occurrence of Sunday's loss, the Canaries are still in first place by 1/2 a game with Milwaukee and Winnipeg right behind them.

The first place spot is really good considering the 1-2 start a week ago, but clearly things have changed in a different direction and this group is learning how to win and close.

In their last six games, the Canaries are 5-1 and have seen consistent pitching with timely hitting and the comforts of their home ballpark for all of their games so far.

Sioux Falls will now head on an extended road trip as they won't return to the Birdcage until late next week.

The American Association went to a six-team league in 2020 due to COVID-19 with three hub cities including Sioux Falls, Fargo, and Milwaukee.

The Canaries are sharing the Sioux Falls Stadium with the St. Paul Saints who also will be calling it home this summer.

For more information on the schedule, the roster, and the Sioux Falls Canaries, you can visit their website.