It is official, the Sioux Falls Canaries are for sale.

According to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader, the Canaries are now for sale.

Zimmer spoke with the current owners and discussed why now was the right time and some of the expectations in regards to a sale.

One thing that will be in consideration for any potential owner is a new stadium and it doesn't make a lot of sense for the city to build one considering the limitations in interest and attendance so a future spot on the Sanford Sports Complex seems most logical.

That idea would be a good selling point and provide a go-to location which would hopefully add fans to the stands.

The Canaries have been a staple in Sioux Falls for a long time and it is encouraging that the current owners are looking to find local owners to keep that tradition going in the Sioux Empire.

This news comes on the heels of Major League Baseball now teaming up with the American Association as a "Partner League", which is intended to see more MLB talent come through the league.

This should help in bringing more recognizable names or prospects through the league and hopefully also be a boost for local interest.

The Sioux Falls Canaries were one of six American Association teams to compete this Summer during a shortened season due to COVID-19 and they fell in the Championship Series to the Milwaukee Milkmen.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, news surrounding the team, and future schedules, you can visit their website.