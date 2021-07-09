The Sioux Falls Canaries are Changing Their Name

On Friday night at the Sioux Falls Stadium, you will see a different team name on the uniforms of what you previously knew to be the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will change their name on Friday night prior to their game against the Chicago Dogs.

The Canaries will switch to "The Dudes" on Friday night in correlation with their "Big Lebowski" night, but yes, they will go back to the Canaries on Saturday.

In addition to the Big Lebowski Night at the Birdcage, after the game is over, the Canaries will still have their customary Friday Night Fireworks.

Here are all the details released from the organization:

Friday, July 9 at 6:45 - BIG LEBOWSKI NIGHT on All-Star Fireworks Friday, presented by Reliabank

"The Birds will abide in The Birdcage and will change their team name to "The Dudes" and have special uniforms -- later to be raffled by fans -- as we celebrate the 1998 slacker crime comedy cult classic starring Jeff Bridges as "The Dude." In honor of His Dudeness, fans who come to the game in a robe will receive discounted admission. And really, the more people in on the bit, the merrier! There will also be a raffle for fans to go home with one of the game-worn "The Dudes" jerseys, plus a raffle for a grand prize rug in honor of rug in The Dude's apartment, which really tied the whole room together. We'll have a (bowling) ball-licking contest, some Big Lebowski trivia, and lawn bowling. Don't you dare step OVER THE LINE, or we'll make you mark down a zero. And if you don't mark down a zero, well, you might be in for a world of pain. Oh, and a free fireworks show after the game."

Currently, the Sioux Falls Canaries are 19-26 and are 8.5 games back of first place after reaching the American Association final a year ago.

That isn't the only big promotion this weekend at the Birdcage, as the Canaries are offering free tickets for military members and veterans on Saturday night as well.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, their roster, upcoming games, and promotions, or to get tickets for a future game, you can visit their team website.