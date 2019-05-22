Did you know that the United States Marshal's Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department have teamed up to create the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force? Their mission is to investigate and arrest fugitives with outstanding warrants for drugs and crimes of violence.

The fugitives on the list are wanted for crimes related to drugs, assault, arson, robbery, burglary and escaping from custody. This list was accurate as of Wednesday, May 22, 2019 .

The sheriff's department says that if you see these people or have information about their whereabouts, do not attempt to approach them. Please contact the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force (605) 367-4614 or Crime Stoppers 367-7007 toll-free 1-877-367-7007. Crime Stoppers does not require you to identify yourself. So, do not try to be a hero and capture any of these people yourself. Your Crime Stoppers tip may lead to a reward.

Here are the most wanted people in the Sioux Falls Area.

Sioux Empire's Most Wanted