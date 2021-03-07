The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is Back & Better Than Ever!

The 54th Annual Sioux Empire Sportmen's Show is coming back to Sioux Falls March 11 through 14, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and you don't want to miss it!

It really doesn't matter if you're not a fan of camping, fishing, or hunting when it comes to this huge show, because they really do have something for everyone. Huset's Speedway will have a display, JD's Salsa, Lee's Meats & Sausages from Tea, Simply Nuts, Ol' Macdonald's Kettle Corn, and other food businesses will no doubt have some tasty treats for you,

If you are an avid fisherman you'll love the seminars all four days of the show with Joe Henry and our buddy Ted Takasaki. Not to mention, boats, rods, reels, tackle boxes, gear bags, and so much more for purchase right at the show.

Get our free mobile app

Looking for tents, gators, coolers, or campers, trucks to pull them, and the truck accessories to make them do what you want & need? You'll see them there.

Every sort of outfitter with dream vacations you've been imagining while you've been cooped up - -they'll be on hand too!

On another delightful subject, Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel is back, entertaining the whole family! And you don't want to pass by the live trout pond without giving it a try.

Tickets are $10 for adults, children 6 to 12 are $2.50, and children 5 & under are free.

You can find $1 off coupons on the Sioux Empire Sportsmen's Show website. Just remember to print one off before you go to the show. And just to remind you, all food & beverage purchases at the Convention Center are credit card only. No cash will be accepted.

For show hours, the Sportsmen's Show Covid advisory, and more information, just see the 54th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen's Show online and on Facebook.