The Sioux Empire Showdown Features Copious Amounts of Demolition
Don't worry about us. Just trading a little paint over here. Drivers are busy getting their cars ready to run in the 2019 Sioux Empire Fair Demolition Showdown on July 20, 2019.
Demolition derby will have three classes and the highest payout in the area.
Three classes:
-Limited weld team (two-car) with heats and a feature
-Chain class (single car) – one and done
-Two-man (single car) – one and done
Limited Team Entries – 22 max and $200 per entry
Chain Entries – 20 max and $60 per entry
Two-Man – 20 max and $100 per entry
Schedule – 8 a.m. to noon for pit/tech open
Noon to 1 p.m. – Re-tech occurs
1 to 2 p.m. – National Anthem, car parade, etc.
2 p.m. – Derby starts and continues until done
For more information visit: Sioux Empire Showdown