The Sioux Empire Showdown Features Copious Amounts of Demolition

Don't worry about us. Just trading a little paint over here. Drivers are busy getting their cars ready to run in the 2019 Sioux Empire Fair Demolition Showdown on July 20, 2019.

Demolition derby will have three classes and the highest payout in the area.

Three classes:

-Limited weld team (two-car) with heats and a feature

-Chain class (single car) – one and done

-Two-man (single car) – one and done

Limited Team Entries – 22 max and $200 per entry

Chain Entries – 20 max and $60 per entry

Two-Man – 20 max and $100 per entry

Schedule – 8 a.m. to noon for pit/tech open

Noon to 1 p.m. – Re-tech occurs

1 to 2 p.m. – National Anthem, car parade, etc.

2 p.m. – Derby starts and continues until done

For more information visit: Sioux Empire Showdown