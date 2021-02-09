The Shred Event is Returning to Sioux Falls

If you watch television at night you know that criminals can learn a lot about you, by what is in your garbage can. It's a fact that a social security card or other sensitive information in the wrong hands can cause loads of hardship. The good news is, there is an event coming back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to help you with your private information.

The Crime Stoppers Shred Event is coming back. The Shred Event is to help the community get rid of sensitive information and it also serves as a fundraiser for rewards and operating expenses.

In the past, I've helped out with the event with a live broadcast. While I was there I decided to help the volunteers out. I do remember that it was quite a workout and the long lines of shredders kept us hopping the entire time I was there. It was satisfying to see folks come in, drop offload afterload, and box after box of paper to be shredded. Even more satisfying when I saw them go to their wallet and help the cause with a donation.

The Annual Crime Stoppers Shred Event is Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Roosevelt, Washington, and Lincoln High school parking lots.

Thank you for sharing this with your Facebook and Twitter friends and remember to mark April 17, 2021, on your calendar.