The Selection Committee Nailed the Top Seeds in the NCAA Tournament

It is rare that the NCAA Selection Committee gets a lot of credit for the decisions that they make, but with the four number one seeds this year, the committee got it exactly right.

Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the four #1 seeds this year and all four were the most deserving.

Some will argue that one conference shouldn't have three number one seeds, while others will specifically argue that Michigan State should have a number one seed after they won the Big10 Tournament.

I don't totally dismiss those thoughts, but the stronger argument is for the four teams who got the number one seeds to be in their current spot.

Duke has been the most exciting team all year and with Zion back, they deserve the #1 overall seed.

Virginia plays a old school brand of basketball that mixes tremendous defense with timely offense.

North Carolina has been great all year and their guard play has elevated them to a new level, plus they took two of three from Duke this year.

Gonzaga may be the most complete team and even though they play in mid major conference, they are as good as any team in the entire country.

We all know how hard it is for all four number one seeds to make it to a Final Four and history isn't on their side, but as far as seeding goes, the committee got it right with these four.

Here's a look at the rest of the seeds and the NCAA Tournament Bracket.