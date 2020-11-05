What questions did you need to be answered on Election Day 2020? If you turned to the monster search engine Google, most inquiries were election-related. But not all.

Apparently, we needed some relief from political fatigue and searched for temporary fixes. Check this out:

Google searches for “liquor stores near me” hit an all-time high as returns started coming in on Election Night. Google Trends reported that searches for “fries near me” also hit a new high. We can only assume you were either celebrating the outcome of the election results - or drowning sorrows.

The search for 'Moving to Canada' was also trending.

Google analytics show South Dakotans were mainly focused on the election. The Rushmore state residents top searches were:

Mail-in/absentee ballot

Did my vote count?

Long wait times

Voting issues

Election results

These are all important search questions but the liquor and fries angle seems alright. Shut up liver. You're fine.