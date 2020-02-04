The Rolling Stones Could Return to Minneapolis in 2020

When the Rolling Stones planned their 2019 North American No Filter tour, they teased major cities with billboards and signage of their signature lips and tongue logo. It's happening again and spotted in Minneapolis, Mn. this week. All of the billboards have a clue or classic line such as "It's just a kiss away" from "Gimme Shelter" and "Let's Spend The Night Together."

Other cities that have the iconic logo spotted are Tampa, FL, and Austin, TX.

The iconic rock band used this same marketing technique in 2019 when promoting shows in stadiums such as Denver's Mile High and Chicago's Soldier Field.

When watching Mick Jagger perform it's clear that age has no effect on him or his performance. He admits that he can't do the sort of moves and dancing he did when he was younger but still brings a ton of energy to every show.

"Listen, when you do it at 19, you do things you can't do at my age. But I still try to make the show as energetic as I can make it." ~ Mick Jagger

