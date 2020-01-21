The Real Cost of Smoking in South Dakota

If you're a smoker living in South Dakota plan to drop a whopping $117,833 on out-of-pocket expenses during your lifetime. That's a starter home, a couple of nice SUV's, or a nice start for college tuition for your kid.

The numbers crunchers at WalletHub set up an in-depth report on the real cost of smoking and the results are no less than jarring. And here's a great statistic to go along with it: If you were to invest that $117,833 instead of inhaling it you'd walk away with a cool $1,033,017.

Factor in all of the costs, including health issues, and you'll drop over $1.5 million for the habit.

The study took in potential monetary losses - including both the lifetime and annual cost of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, etc. brought on by smoking.

If you're serious about quitting, here are 7 helpful tips to begin a smoke-free journey.

