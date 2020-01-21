The Real Cost of Smoking in South Dakota

TSM Media / Getty Images

If you're a smoker living in South Dakota plan to drop a whopping $117,833 on out-of-pocket expenses during your lifetime. That's a starter home, a couple of nice SUV's, or a nice start for college tuition for your kid.

The numbers crunchers at WalletHub set up an in-depth report on the real cost of smoking and the results are no less than jarring. And here's a great statistic to go along with it: If you were to invest that $117,833 instead of inhaling it you'd walk away with a cool $1,033,017.

Factor in all of the costs, including health issues, and you'll drop over $1.5 million for the habit.

The study took in potential monetary losses - including both the lifetime and annual cost of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, etc. brought on by smoking.

If you're serious about quitting, here are 7 helpful tips to begin a smoke-free journey.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Smoking
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top