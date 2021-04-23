‘The Pride of The Dakotas’ Will Be In The 2022 Macy’s Day Parade

A part of South Dakota will once again be featured in an upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to Dakota News Now, some members of the SDSU marching band or also widely known as 'The Pride of The Daktoas' will in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade dates back to 1924, with marching bands participating since the very beginning.

This is the first time in SDSU history that they will be included in the historic one-day event and was picked out of over one hundred applications from across the US.

The Director of Athletic Bands, Kevin Kessler, states that the choice to go with SDSU for this performance is 'a testament to the hard work of the students.'

"Organizers say they selected the SDSU Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band for a variety of reasons and can’t wait to see what they can do at next year’s parade. The marching band was originally selected in February of last year to participate in the 2021 parade, but the pandemic pushed their invitation back to 2022 before an announcement was ever made to the band"-Dakota News Now.

Several band members say they are overjoyed for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and historic televised event.

“I know for a fact that all of us are going to be very excited, also some nerves, but mostly excited to perform in front of millions of people,” said SDSU freshman percussionist Anna Olson to Dakota News Now.

Source: Dakota News Now