The ‘Not So Polar’ Plunge of 2021[PHOTOS]

In a world where nothing is as it seems to be anymore, it was only fitting that an event synonymous with bitterly cold temperatures would take place on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Saturday (May 1) was the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota, but with the mercury rising into the low 90s at J&L Harley-Davidson, this fundraiser, conducted in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, morphed from participants braving frigid conditions for a quick jump into, and out of, an icy bath, to a refreshing dip on a sun-soaked day.

Get our free mobile app

When it was all said and done, representatives from a host of different area organizations donned some creative costumes and jump techniques to raise $35,000 to benefit the 2,750 athletes in more than 50 South Dakota communities who train and compete in more than two dozen Olympic type sports.