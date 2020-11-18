The No.1 Pick in the NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves Is…

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked to their future with optimism as they made the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

With the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia.'

Many believed the Timberwolves had narrowed down their options to James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, and Lamelo Ball.

After Edwards went No.1 to Minnesota, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No.2 pick and the Charlotte Hornets took Lamelo Ball with the No.3 selection.

There was speculation about whether or not the Timberwolves would trade out of the number one spot, but on Draft night they decided to stay pat with the top selection.

Edwards entered the NBA Draft after his freshman year with Georgia where he had nights in the SEC that were flat-out dominate.

Edwards is a player that brings a ton of athleticism and scoring ability that can translate immediately to the NBA level.

The concerns are with his ability to limit the turnovers and his desire to be fully committed to the defensive end of the court.

Minnesota will have a core of young players that includes last year's first-round pick in Jarrett Culver, Deangelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the newly acquired Edwards.

