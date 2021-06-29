The NHL Winter Classic at Target Field is Officially Back On

After the postponement of the 2021 NHL Winter Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Target Field has been given the green light for the event to take place in 2022.

The NHL Winter Classic will be held at Target Field on January 1, 2022, as the Minnesota Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues. This will mark the second outdoor NHL game to be played in Minnesota following the Wild/Blackhawks game in 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Target Field and the Wild expect to hold about 39,000 fans for the Winter Classic in January according to the report by MLB.com. All ticket information and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Athletic reports that the NHL may look into holding the game at a later time than normal for the Winter Classic. The average high temperature in Minneapolis on January 1st is 24 degrees leading to a potential mid-afternoon start.

Minnesota will be making its first appearance at the NHL Winter Classic. The St. Louis Blues hosted the event in 2017 and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in front of 46,556 fans.

Since 2008, the NHL's Winter Classic has been held on New Years Day in stadiums across the country. Target Field would become the seventh baseball stadium to host the Winter Classic. Previous stadiums to host the event include Wrigley Field (2009), Fenway Park (2010), Citizens Bank Park (2012), Nationals Park (2015), Busch Stadium (2017), and Citi Field (2018).

More information about the event can be found through the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, and the NHL.