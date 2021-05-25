The NFL has opened the doors and provided a real inside look into how each NFL regular-season schedule is made.

Over the years, I've written many articles about the NFL's schedule rotation and why certain things happen. A hot-button issue over the last few years was the three straight years that the Minnesota Vikings had to travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks. While Vikings fans thought it was a conspiracy, most of them also don't complain that the Dallas Cowboys will play in Minneapolis for three straight seasons (2020/common, 2021/common, 2022/rotation) all based on the same rotation.

I could go on and on about how it all works. I can write about it until my fingers fall off my hands. The opponents are set as soon as the final week of the regular season is completed.

While we know the opponents, how exactly does the NFL line up all of the games? How do they balance the nationally televised games, stadiums being occupied, and extra events taking place around NFL cities the day of games?

The NFL finally provided a 20-minute look into how exactly they put the schedule together. The process takes thousands of simulations, computers, options, and brings them to about 10 finalists. Those schedules are then discussed and combed over to find the final one.

If you have 20 minutes to spare, the video is an amazing look into all of the factors. This year's regular-season schedule for all teams can be found here.