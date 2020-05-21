The NFHS Gives Guidance For High School Athletics to Re Open

The National Federation of State High School Associations is normally helping state high school associations with rule changes or safety protocols on the field, but now that guidance is needed to help return from a pandemic.

The NFHS has created some guidelines and advice for state high school associations as they try to return to athletics and activities.

There are 51 member state associations that will receive the following guidelines as they each try to move through opening up high school sports in their specific states.

The NFHS worked with medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches, and officials as well as research specialists and state high school association executives to develop the criteria and information in their guidance.

The guidance document addresses hygiene practices, travel, social distancing, officials, and progression to returning to athletics.

I think one of the additional measures taken is that they will classify the sports into different categories of risk, which I think is the responsible thing to do considering every sport will require different measures to restart.

NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karisa Niehoff is very excited that the NFHS is able to assist during these complicated times and hopes it assists all the states as they begin to reopen.

“We are greatly indebted to the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work in formulating this guidance for re-opening high school athletics and activities. It is important to be clear that this is guidance for individual states to consider as they return to activities this fall. States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments.”

In the state of South Dakota, winter sports saw their tournaments get canceled while spring sports saw their seasons canceled.

This guidance will be important for the SDHSAA to work toward competition this fall.

You can read more about the suggestions and see the entire release here.

If you would like more information on the National Federation of State High School Associations you can visit their website.