The Next Host of Jeopardy! Could Be a Familiar Face

Alex Trebek was one of the most well-liked and well-respected celebrities in modern America. He was arguably the greatest game show host in television history, and when he passed away early this month, questions were raised as to just who his successor might be?

Although no one will ever be able to replace the beloved Trebek, one particular candidate is gaining momentum to become the next host of Jeopardy! In fact, he already has over 90,000 signatures on a fan-made petition online.

Credit: Cameron Fife, YouTube

That's right, Levar Burton has emerged as one of the leading candidates as the next host of Jeopardy! Not only has Burton hosted the popular children's television program, Reading Rainbow, he's also a well-accomplished actor. He starred in one of the most popular T.V. miniseries of all time in Roots, as well as playing the fan-favorite, Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

As it turns out, Burton heard about the petition and recently responded on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether or not Burton will be the next host of the popular game show. Some gambling sites currently have him third in the running to replace Trebek. The top contender is former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, as well as Good Morning American anchor and ABC News Chief Anchor, George Stephanopoulos.