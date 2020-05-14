The Need for Blood Donations Is Still a Priority Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in broad-sweeping changes to the overall societal structure of our planet.

The most noticeable changes have come in the way we are allowed to approach our jobs, educate our youth, and interact in social settings. All these many changes really make you wonder what life will look like, two weeks, two months, or even two years from now.

With all the radical changes around us, it's never been more important that we keep some of the vital services people depend on each day in play. One such service is the need for a healthy supply of plasma donations to help stock area blood banks.

In many cases, the COVID-19 outbreak has contributed to the depletion of the supply of plasma in a number of blood banks all around Sioux Falls and across the country.

As Dakota News Now reports, blood donations here in the Sioux Empire remain a real priority.

To help fill the need, community pop-up blood banks are taking place all over the area.

There is no better example of that than the upcoming "Lend an Arm" Community Blood Drive happening in the Scheels parking lot on Friday (May 22) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There are also a number of other blood drives planned around the area:

Friday, (May 15) at the Sea Store Hillside Convenience Store located at 46031 238th Street, in Wentworth, South Dakota from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. They ask that you please schedule an appointment first.

Monday, (May 18) at Faith Lutheran Brethren Church, 501 East Garfield, in Hendricks, Minnesota from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For appointments call 507-275-2219.

Wednesday, (May 20) at First Presbyterian Church, 212 East Merril Street, in Castlewood, South Dakota. That drive takes place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For appointments call 605-793-2285.

And on Thursday, (May 21) at the Osceola Regional Health Center, 600 North 9th Avenue in Sibley, Iowa from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. For appointments call 712-754-2574.

Those wishing to donate blood during this time should remember the Avera and Sanford Donor Rooms are open weekdays.

Both hospitals are currently seeking more donors, but they ask that people please contact them ahead of time to set up an appointment.

