The Most Popular Halloween Costumes By State
Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, everyone likes to dress up on Halloween. It's always fun to be someone or something different for a day. However, time is running out to find the perfect Halloween costume.
If you're looking for some costume ideas, an article from USA Today lists the most popular costume in each state. The most popular costume in South Dakota is the "Mad Hatter." Dressing up as a pumpkin is popular for the state of Minnesota and being "Superman" is at the top of the list for the state of Iowa.
Here are other popular costumes in each state according to USA Today. See if anything on the list inspires a costume for you!
Alabama: Mickey Mouse
Alaska: Pennywise
Arizona: Deadpool
Arkansas: Mickey Mouse
California: Unicorn
Colorado: Star Wars
Connecticut: Catwoman
Delaware: Poison Ivy
Florida: Baywatch
Georgia: Storm Trooper
Hawaii: Moana
Idaho: Deadpool
Illinois: Mickey Mouse
Indiana: Mickey Mouse
Kansas: Wolverine
Kentucky: Superhero
Louisiana: Princess
New York: Storm Trooper
North Carolina: Wolverine
North Dakota: Wonder Woman
Ohio: Tinker Bell
Oklahoma: Angel
Oregon: Catwoman
What do you think about the list so far? Do you agree that the "Mad Hatter" is the most popular costume in South Dakota?
Source: USA Today