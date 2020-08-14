The Most Over-the-Top Cereals at the Grocery Store [PHOTOS]

When I was a kid, the cereal aisle at the grocery store was stocked full of relatively healthy choices like Wheaties, Cheerios, Raisin Bran, Shredded Wheat, Rice Krispies, and a variety of Chex flavors.

If you wanted to 'live on the edge', you tried to sweet talk mom and dad into buying Lucky Charms, Frosted Flakes, or if you were really lucky, Cap'n Crunch.

Now, when you venture down the cereal aisle, you find yourself doing a double-take wondering if you somehow stumbled into the dessert section by mistake.

Case in point, just this week Kellog's announced that they're Chocolate Eggo Cereal in stores later this year.

That shocked me a bit until I decided to do a little research in my local grocery store.

What I found was quite eye-opening: