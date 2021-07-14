The Most Expensive Traffic Tickets in South Dakota

Getting pulled over is stressful. Seeing the flashing lights in your rearview can cause a lot of anxiety. Tickets are expensive too. But they aren't the most expensive thing.

Various tickets cost varying amounts. They aren't all the same. If you get stopped for a DUI, you'll pay a fine, but you'll also have your license suspended and your insurance is going to go up a lot. But a DUI is not the most expensive thing you can get ticketed for. It's actually the third most expensive.

According to TheZebra.com, the most expensive violation you can make behind the wheel in South Dakota is a hit and run. It will raise your costs by $2,447 a year, an increase of 69.9 percent. Driving on a suspended license is second on the list.

Here are the rankings of all the traffic tickets you could get and what they would cost you.

Violation

Cost

$ Increase

% Increase

Leaving scene of an accident-hit and run

$2,447

$1,007

69.9%

Driving with a suspended license

$2,310

$870

60.4%

DUI

$2,281

$841

58.4%

Refusal to submit to a chemical test

$2,281

$841

58.4%

Reckless Driving

$2,263

$823

57.2%

At-Fault Accident - Greater Than $2000

$2,009

$569

39.5%

At-Fault Accident - $1000-$2000

$1,898

$458

31.8%

Racing

$1,811

$371

25.8%

Operating a vehicle without permission

$1,768

$328

22.8%

Cell Phone Violation

$1,724

$284

19.7%

Texting while Driving

$1,724

$284

19.7%

At-Fault Accident - Less Than $1000

$1,723

$283

19.7%

In 65 MPH Zone

$1,712

$272

18.9%

Speeding 11 - 15 MPH Over Limit

$1,712

$272

18.9%

Speeding 16 - 20 MPH Over Limit

$1,712

$272

18.9%

Speeding 21 - 25 MPH Over Limit

$1,712

$272

18.9%

Failure to stop at a red light

$1,695

$255

17.7%

Failure to yield

$1,695

$255

17.7%

Following too closely

$1,695

$255

17.7%

Illegal turn

$1,693

$253

17.6%

Improper passing

$1,690

$250

17.4%

Passing school bus

$1,690

$250

17.4%

Wrong way-wrong lane

$1,690

$250

17.4%

Speeding in School Zone

$1,686

$246

17.1%

Speeding 6 - 10 MPH Over Limit

$1,675

$235

16.3%

Driving too slowly

$1,672

$232

16.1%

Open container

$1,614

$174

12.1%

Two Comp Claims

$1,568

$128

8.9%

Driving with expired registration

$1,561

$121

8.4%

Failure to show documents

$1,561

$121

8.4%

Seat belt

$1,529

$89

6.2%

Not-at-fault accidents

$1,505

$65

4.5%

One Comp Claim

$1,501

$61

4.2%

Two Med-PIP Claims

$1,494

$54

3.8%

Child safety restraint

$1,450

$10

0.7%

Driving without lights

$1,440

$0

0.0%

One Med-PIP Claim

$1,440

$0

0.0%

