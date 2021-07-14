The Most Expensive Traffic Tickets in South Dakota
Getting pulled over is stressful. Seeing the flashing lights in your rearview can cause a lot of anxiety. Tickets are expensive too. But they aren't the most expensive thing.
Various tickets cost varying amounts. They aren't all the same. If you get stopped for a DUI, you'll pay a fine, but you'll also have your license suspended and your insurance is going to go up a lot. But a DUI is not the most expensive thing you can get ticketed for. It's actually the third most expensive.
According to TheZebra.com, the most expensive violation you can make behind the wheel in South Dakota is a hit and run. It will raise your costs by $2,447 a year, an increase of 69.9 percent. Driving on a suspended license is second on the list.
Here are the rankings of all the traffic tickets you could get and what they would cost you.
Violation
Cost
$ Increase
% Increase
Leaving scene of an accident-hit and run
$2,447
$1,007
69.9%
Driving with a suspended license
$2,310
$870
60.4%
DUI
$2,281
$841
58.4%
Refusal to submit to a chemical test
$2,281
$841
58.4%
Reckless Driving
$2,263
$823
57.2%
At-Fault Accident - Greater Than $2000
$2,009
$569
39.5%
At-Fault Accident - $1000-$2000
$1,898
$458
31.8%
Racing
$1,811
$371
25.8%
Operating a vehicle without permission
$1,768
$328
22.8%
Cell Phone Violation
$1,724
$284
19.7%
Texting while Driving
$1,724
$284
19.7%
At-Fault Accident - Less Than $1000
$1,723
$283
19.7%
In 65 MPH Zone
$1,712
$272
18.9%
Speeding 11 - 15 MPH Over Limit
$1,712
$272
18.9%
Speeding 16 - 20 MPH Over Limit
$1,712
$272
18.9%
Speeding 21 - 25 MPH Over Limit
$1,712
$272
18.9%
Failure to stop at a red light
$1,695
$255
17.7%
Failure to yield
$1,695
$255
17.7%
Following too closely
$1,695
$255
17.7%
Illegal turn
$1,693
$253
17.6%
Improper passing
$1,690
$250
17.4%
Passing school bus
$1,690
$250
17.4%
Wrong way-wrong lane
$1,690
$250
17.4%
Speeding in School Zone
$1,686
$246
17.1%
Speeding 6 - 10 MPH Over Limit
$1,675
$235
16.3%
Driving too slowly
$1,672
$232
16.1%
Open container
$1,614
$174
12.1%
Two Comp Claims
$1,568
$128
8.9%
Driving with expired registration
$1,561
$121
8.4%
Failure to show documents
$1,561
$121
8.4%
Seat belt
$1,529
$89
6.2%
Not-at-fault accidents
$1,505
$65
4.5%
One Comp Claim
$1,501
$61
4.2%
Two Med-PIP Claims
$1,494
$54
3.8%
Child safety restraint
$1,450
$10
0.7%
Driving without lights
$1,440
$0
0.0%
One Med-PIP Claim
$1,440
$0
0.0%
