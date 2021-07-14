The Most Expensive Traffic Tickets in South Dakota

Getting pulled over is stressful. Seeing the flashing lights in your rearview can cause a lot of anxiety. Tickets are expensive too. But they aren't the most expensive thing.

Various tickets cost varying amounts. They aren't all the same. If you get stopped for a DUI, you'll pay a fine, but you'll also have your license suspended and your insurance is going to go up a lot. But a DUI is not the most expensive thing you can get ticketed for. It's actually the third most expensive.

According to TheZebra.com, the most expensive violation you can make behind the wheel in South Dakota is a hit and run. It will raise your costs by $2,447 a year, an increase of 69.9 percent. Driving on a suspended license is second on the list.

Here are the rankings of all the traffic tickets you could get and what they would cost you.

Violation Cost $ Increase % Increase Leaving scene of an accident-hit and run $2,447 $1,007 69.9% Driving with a suspended license $2,310 $870 60.4% DUI $2,281 $841 58.4% Refusal to submit to a chemical test $2,281 $841 58.4% Reckless Driving $2,263 $823 57.2% At-Fault Accident - Greater Than $2000 $2,009 $569 39.5% At-Fault Accident - $1000-$2000 $1,898 $458 31.8% Racing $1,811 $371 25.8% Operating a vehicle without permission $1,768 $328 22.8% Cell Phone Violation $1,724 $284 19.7% Texting while Driving $1,724 $284 19.7% At-Fault Accident - Less Than $1000 $1,723 $283 19.7% In 65 MPH Zone $1,712 $272 18.9% Speeding 11 - 15 MPH Over Limit $1,712 $272 18.9% Speeding 16 - 20 MPH Over Limit $1,712 $272 18.9% Speeding 21 - 25 MPH Over Limit $1,712 $272 18.9% Failure to stop at a red light $1,695 $255 17.7% Failure to yield $1,695 $255 17.7% Following too closely $1,695 $255 17.7% Illegal turn $1,693 $253 17.6% Improper passing $1,690 $250 17.4% Passing school bus $1,690 $250 17.4% Wrong way-wrong lane $1,690 $250 17.4% Speeding in School Zone $1,686 $246 17.1% Speeding 6 - 10 MPH Over Limit $1,675 $235 16.3% Driving too slowly $1,672 $232 16.1% Open container $1,614 $174 12.1% Two Comp Claims $1,568 $128 8.9% Driving with expired registration $1,561 $121 8.4% Failure to show documents $1,561 $121 8.4% Seat belt $1,529 $89 6.2% Not-at-fault accidents $1,505 $65 4.5% One Comp Claim $1,501 $61 4.2% Two Med-PIP Claims $1,494 $54 3.8% Child safety restraint $1,450 $10 0.7% Driving without lights $1,440 $0 0.0% One Med-PIP Claim $1,440 $0 0.0%