The More You Know-A Simple Life Hack
I always have snacks on my desks, and one of my favorites to munch on is pistachios! But isn't it really annoying when you can't crack a shell?
I know you can buy pistachios without the shell. However, people like me still purchase the bag with shells. Personally, I feel like pistachios taste better once they are cracked. It's a fresh feeling!
Here's a little tip I learned from my friend, Brooke and her mom. Please watch the video attached to this post, and I will go through this simple life hack that will change your life!
See if you can try this handy tip yourself! If you have successfully cracked your pistachio snack, let me know! If you're not a fan of pistachios, what is your favorite go to snack that you have at your desk?