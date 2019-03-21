The Monstrous Little Theatre Company Presents ‘The Flick’

Local theatre group, Monstrous Little Theatre Company , has a new show opening this week. The Flick opens March 21st and will run through March 23rd.

Monstrous Little Theatre Company was started right here in Sioux Falls by local artists that wanted to bring a different kind of theatre to Sioux Falls. Their mission statement is as follows, "We will create theatre in Sioux Falls that is dynamic and thought-provoking. We aim to push ourselves, engage other artists, and challenge audience members with an atmosphere that encourages dialogue about stories that need telling."

One of those stories that they felt needed to be told is The Flick .

The Flick is a play by Annie Baker and is described as, "In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, The Flick follows three underpaid movie theater employees as they struggle not only to make a living but to define their lives, their values, and their identities."

All three showings will be at the Edith Mortenson Center on the campus of Augustana University and will start at 7:30 PM. Also, a little birdie told me there might be popcorn available!

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here .