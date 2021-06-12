The Minnesota State Fair is Back in 2021 with No Restrictions

One of my favorite events each year in Minnesota is the "Minnesota State Fair" and according to the Star Tribune, this year's events will be back to normal.

The Minnesota State Fair announced that they will be back in full form here in 2021.

Not only will the Minnesota State Fair be back and running this year, but they also won't be requiring any COVID-19 restrictions to be put in place either.

Although individuals who are not vaccinated are advised to wear masks, they will not require them and vaccinations will be required to attend.

In 2020, the Minnesota State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were able to set up some State Fair food events to help raise some revenue.

This year should be great and it will be awesome to see the crowds and faces back at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair will run from August 26 through September 6 in St. Paul.

For more information on the Minnesota State Fair, the musical lineup, and ticket information, you can visit their website.