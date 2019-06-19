The Max Kepler Show, Minnesota Twins Win Marathon Game

Thanks to Max Kepler the Minnesota Twins stayed in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. And those fans that stayed at Target Field very late saw a win for the home team.

Kepler tied the game in the eighth inning, then again in the 13th inning with a home run. And as the marathon continued at 1:46 AM this morning (Wednesday) bases loaded in the bottom of the 17th inning Kepler says goodnight with his fifth career walk-off hit & second vs. Boston.

Max Kepler comes through as the Twins avoided losing three straight games for the first time this season. Minnesota would use nine pitchers in the game.

Wrapping up the series tonight Kyle Gibson gets the start at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

Twins have put Byron Buxton on the 10-day injury list after a bruised right wrist from the Kansas City series last weekend. Ehire Adrianza is also out.