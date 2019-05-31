The Maveriks to Play Sioux Falls Orpheum Theatre

When you've been around for a while and time is good to you, you get to celebrate! That's exactly what The Maveriks are doing with their 30th Anniversary tour which will lead to Sioux Falls this fall! Some call their music Country, Latino-Rock and Roll but we just call it good!

See the Maveriks with their hits 'All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down, 'What a Cryin' Shame' and more.

The Maveriks are set to play The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls. See The Maveriks October 8, 2019. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June, 7th at 10:00 AM. There will be a special pre-sale for this event Thursday, June 6, 2019. The code you will need is: ANNIVERSARY30