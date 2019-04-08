The Masters: Another Reason to Put Work on the Back Burner

Watching countless basketball games day after day has become a tradition for many during the month of March. Now will all that adrenaline carry over to golf? Oh yeah. April is here and so is The Masters.

Some call it a milestone of spring. Golf's greatest challenge The Masters is this week. And while we will be watching another taste of winter drive through the upper Plains the world’s best golfers will be strolling down manicured fairways at Augusta National Golf Club as they have been since 1934.

Let's go back to last year. Do you remember the current reigning champion? It's Patrick Reed who shot 15-under par for the 2018 green jacket. Reed bested Ricky Fowler by just one stroke and Jordan Spieth by two.

This year I want to see Fowler and Spieth in the final pairing on Sunday tied for the lead. Less of course Fred Couples decides to dazzle us one more time. Yes I still have hope.

First round coverage begins this Thursday, April 11.