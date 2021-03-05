The Luckiest State in the Country is Right Next Door

With St. Patrick's Day on the horizon, luck is in the air, and it appears some states are luckier than others. In fact, one state, right next door to South Dakota stands alone as the luckiest state in the entire country.

Career building website, Zippia took a look at the entire United States and used these six traits to determine which states were the luckiest:

Lotto winners

Median Income

Low unemployment

Average life expectancy

Weather fatalities

Car Accident Deaths Per 100k

Based on these factors, some states fare far better than others. For example, the southern United States appears especially unlucky, with Mississippi coming in dead last at 50 and its neighbor, Alabama coming in at 49.

The luckiest states? Here's the top 10:

Minnesota New Jersey New Hampshire Massachusetts New York Utah Washington Rhode Island Connecticut Hawaii

That's right, Minnesota comes in at number one on the 'Luckiest States' list. What are some of the things that make the land of 10,000 lakes so lucky? Well, for starters, the state's life expectancy is higher than most, at an age of 81. They've also had 22 big-time lottery winners over the years. And, Minnesota only has 7 deaths per 100 thousand, which is also better than most states.

Where does South Dakota lie on the list? In the bottom half. The Mount Rushmore State is number 34 on the 'Luckiest States' list.

For a full look at all of the states and detailed descriptions of each, check out the article from Zippia.

Story Source: Zippia