The Latest Closings And Hirings During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the Coronavirus affects the United States more and more we are seeing many groundbreaking responses to cope with the Pandemic. It's tough to keep up with everything that is happening. Here is a list of some of the latest efforts.

-South Dakota now has 10 confirmed case of COVID-19. Here is where there are located:

Beadle: 1

Bon Homme: 1

Charles Mix: 1

Davison: 1

McCook: 1

Minnehaha: 4

Pennington: 1

All South Dakota public schools will be closed through at least March 20.

-Gov. Tim Walz on ordered all Minnesota bars and restaurants to close temporarily for dine-in service starting Tuesday. It also covers health clubs, theaters, museums, food courts, coffeehouses and other places of “public accommodation and amusement.”

-Senator Mitt Romney proposed a plan yesterday to send a $1,000 check to every American adult during the Coronavirus outbreak. The proposal is aimed at increasing spending during the crisis.

-The stock market dropped 2,997 points Monday. It was the biggest drop since 1987. 96% of the gains made while Donald Trump has been in office have been lost since the coronavirus started.

-Amazon.com is hiring 1,000 warehouse workers and increasing pay because of the coronavirus. Workers will receive a two-dollar-an-hour pay raise.

-McDonald's is closing all company-owned dining rooms and PlayPlaces because of the coronavirus. Restaurants will continue to serve through drive-thru windows, walk-in and delivery.

-Dollar General plans to dedicate the first hour of every business day to senior citizens starting tomorrow. They want them to be able to shop in peace and without having to deal with panic buyers because of the coronavirus.

-Home gym retailers are selling out because people are avoiding health clubs due to the coronavirus. Most fitness companies are selling six to 10 times more equipment than they normally would because of the outbreak

-Ireland is closing all of its pubs on St Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus. People are being urged to celebrate the day by drinking at home alone

-Canada is closing its border to all travelers, who are not citizens or permanent residents due to the coronavirus.

-Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort is being deep cleaned because several people have contracted the coronavirus while there. The resort will resume its dinner service in several days.

-Melania Trump has canceled the White House Easter Egg Roll because of the coronavirus.

-Best Western hotels are considering turning into temporary hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

-''Saturday Night Live" is halting production because of the coronavirus.