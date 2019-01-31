The Interesting Chipstory of Pringles Chips

Only second to Thanksgiving the Super Bowl is the next biggest food consumption holiday on the calendar. There will be no shortage of chips, dips, and bulging bellies filed with carbs this Sunday.

I have to admit when it comes to staying on a healthy food plan, chips are my biggest weakness. I have 3 kinds of chips that call to me from the shelf stores.

In no particular order:

Chili Cheese Fritos Cheetos Original Pringles

When my friend John sent me a link about the delicious chips in a tube in Chowhound , like trying to turn down a second chip I found it impossible not to click.

From the Chowhound : "According to Proctor & Gamble, the developer of the famous chip, consumers in the 1950s were tired of greasy, broken potato chips and bags that had an unsatisfying chip-to-air ratio. P&G hired chemist Frederic Baur to help them develop a solution."

In addition to P&G, several other companies rushed similar products to market, but none with the same success. It took the company 10 years to perfect the formula.

Baur died in 2008 and "was cremated and had a portion of his ashes buried in a Pringles can."

P&G would eventually sell the brand to Kellogg.

Read the entire Chowhound story and find out some of the stars who have appeared in Pringles commercials.

There are promises of a possible Pringles commercial happening during the big game that will spotlight the history of this delicious chip.

As long as the Patriots lose, and there are Pringles at the Super Bowl party I will be a content fan.

Sources: Chowhound