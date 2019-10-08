The Monstrous Little Theatre Company is on a mission to 'produce professional, contemporary drama to explore societal issues and human nature.'

They are continuing on this mission with their latest production, The How and The Why.

The How and The Why is described as, "...thought-provoking and sharp play about science, family, and survival of the fittest. On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with an established leader in the field. This intimate and keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation."

The play features Sara Crosby and Debbi Jones in the lead roles. The How and The Why is directed by RoseAnn Hofland.

The play opens on Thursday, October 10th and runs through the 12th. Shows are at 7:30 PM at Full Circle book Co-Op in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door.

Make sure to keep an eye out for their upcoming productions, A Girl Named Destiny this Winter and Melancholy Play in March.