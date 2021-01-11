‘The Hoff’ is Selling His Personal KITT and It’s Not Cheap

When is an early 80's Pontiac Firebird Trans Am worth the same as a really nice house in Sioux Falls? When it is owned by the Hoff!

David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his own personal KITT, the talking car with a huge personality that played his crime-fighting partner in the hit 80s series Knight Rider.

The auction description says this KITT was not used in television production and that Hoff took delivery of the car after the series ended.

The auction company had originally estimated the car should sell for between $175,000 to $300,000. However, as of the writing of this article on Jan. 11, the high bid stands at $475,000!

If the hammer price exceeds 25% of the reserve price when the auction ends on Jan. 23, then the Hoff will personally deliver the car to the new owner, the auction website says.

Don't have half a million dollars laying around to buy an old Trans Am? No problem, you can still bid on other Hoff merchandise including autographed pictures, full-size Hoff cardboard cutouts, and a Baywatch pinball machine.

According to liveauctioneers.com, Hasselhoff is selling more than 40 years of personal items such as, "screen and stage worn wardrobe, awards, scripts, toys, autographed items, photos, music, film, and television memorabilia." Hasselhoff will donate a portion of the proceeds for this auction to "charitable organizations."