The History Of South Dakota’s Favorite ‘Cream of Mushroom Soup’

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup is a staple in most South Dakota kitchens. What hunter hasn't put some wild game meat in a crockpot and doused it with the creamy goo to instantly come up with a chef-inspired delight?!

And don't even get me started on hotdish recipes. In case you were wondering there are conservatively about 4 million recipes that call for a can of the creamy mushroom as an ingredient. I did the research. 4 million is the round number I came up with. Here are just a few you may not even know about. And every one of them calls for Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup:

Avocado Ranch Pork Chops and Rice

Curry Chicken with Udon Noodles

Honey Garlic Chicken

Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Cheesy Chicken Skillet

Savory Sweet Potato Bake

Shortcut Stroganoff

Mushroom-Smothered Beef Burgers

Easy Goulash Skillet Beef & Macaroni

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Slow Cooker Creamy Beef Stroganoff

One Dish Chicken & Rice Bake

Broccoli & Cheese Casserole

Quick Chicken A La King

Lemmon Herb Chicken Primavera

Tater Topped Casserole

Get our free mobile app

So just how long has Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup been around and what inspired the wizard to invent this midwestern elixir?

It turns out that John T. Dorrance, a chemist with the Campbell Soup Company invented condensed soup in 1897. The Campbell Soup Company began producing "Cream of Mushroom Soup" back in 1934.

I'm guessing it was shortly after that that someone created the crunchy French's Fried Onions and they got together with the big green bean cartel and started marketing everyone's favorite holiday gathering Green Bean Casserole?

Green Bean Casserole Campbells.com