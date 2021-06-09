The Heat Is On! Where Can You Stay Cool around Sioux Falls?

It's only the beginning of June, and temps are already hovering in the 90's. If this keeps up, the months of July and August are going to be soooo hot you'll be sweating in spots you didn't know you had.

Being that we're coming out of the gate hot this summer season, I'm guessing right about now you're looking for just about any way to stay cool. Fortunately, Sioux Falls has no shortage of cool spots during the summer months.

The obvious choices are the Sioux Falls City Pools and Wild Water West waterpark.

Both are open again after sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic.

Most of the Sioux Falls City Pools are open and ready for you to dive in, with the exception of Frank Olson, Kuehn pool, and the McKennan Park, wading pool which have yet to open.

Don Kearney, the Sioux Falls director of parks and recreation told Pigeon 605, “We’re just excited to be open again. It was such a drag not being open, and I know people are anxious to have the pools open again, and we’re anxious to get them all open again.”

Finding enough lifeguard candidates and getting the people who have applied certified and trained is slowing up the process this year. If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for the city this summer, get all that information here.

Speaking of the city pools, don't forget Sioux Falls will again offer "Free Family Friday's" this summer. The entire family can enjoy extended swim time, and free admission from 6:30 to 8 PM, at a variety of different city pool locations every Friday on specified dates from (July 9) through (August 6).

Another great way for the kiddos to cool off this summer is the 'Great Cardboard Boat Race.' Our friends at Pigeon 605 remind us, the cardboard boat race makes its return to Kuehn Park city pool on (July 31) at 9 AM. All boats in the five age divisions will be judged on the following criteria, creativity, seaworthiness, and quickest to sink! There are a handful of other rules and restrictions that you can more about here.

You can bet the lines are long at Wild Water West, thanks to the current pressure cooker we have going on.

People can catch the wave of fun every day starting at 11 AM through (September 6). Home of Tornado Alley, the Wave Pool, the Lazy River, and so much more, Wild Water West is without a doubt one of the Sioux Empire's favorite fun spots located 18 minutes west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

If going to the lake is more your thing. South Dakota has a surplus of excellent choices to check out.

Two of the closest lakes to Sioux Falls are Alvin and Wall Lake. Both are a couple of great spots to cool off on a hot South Dakota summer day. Just remember, there are no lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk. Boats are permitted at both locations.

If you're not a fan of large bodies of water, an air-conditioned room is probably your best friend right about now? Either way, good luck surviving another South Dakota summer. Take comfort in knowing they go by quick. You'll be scraping your car windows again before too long.

