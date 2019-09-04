There's nothing better after a long day of work to kick back and relax and have a cold beer! Not only is a cold beer refreshing, but enjoying a brew can also help you reap some very surprising health benefits. Daily Meal recently conducted a survey to find out the healthiest beers you can drink. Some you may have already known about and some you may have never heard of before. Here is the list, ranked by their calorie and carb counts.

Genesee Light

Calories: 100

Carbs: 4

ABV: 3.6%

Yuengling Light Lager

Calories: 99

Carbs: 8.8

ABV: 3.2%

Heineken Light

Calories: 99

Carbs: 7

ABV: 3.3%

Corona Light

Calories: 99

Carbs: 5

ABV: 4.0%

Milwaukee’s Best Light

Calories: 98

Carbs: 3.5

ABV: 4.2%

Miller Lite

Calories: 96

Carbs: 3.2

ABV: 4.2

Amstel Light

Calories: 95

Carbs: 5

ABV: 3.5%

Busch Light

Calories: 95

Carbs: 3.2

ABV: 4.1%

Natural Light

Calories: 95

Carbs: 3.2

ABV: 4.2%

Michelob Ultra

Calories: 95

Carbs: 2.6

ABV: 4.2%

Corona Premier

Calories: 90

Carbs: 2.6

ABV: 4.0%

Beck’s Premier Light

Calories: 64

Carbs: 4

ABV: 2.3%

Miller64

Calories: 64

Carbs: 2.4

ABV: 2.8%

Bud Select 55

Calories: 55

Carbs: 1.8

ABV: 2.4%

As always please drink responsibly!

Source:Daily Meal