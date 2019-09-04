The Healthiest Beers You Can Drink!
There's nothing better after a long day of work to kick back and relax and have a cold beer! Not only is a cold beer refreshing, but enjoying a brew can also help you reap some very surprising health benefits. Daily Meal recently conducted a survey to find out the healthiest beers you can drink. Some you may have already known about and some you may have never heard of before. Here is the list, ranked by their calorie and carb counts.
Genesee Light
Calories: 100
Carbs: 4
ABV: 3.6%
Yuengling Light Lager
Calories: 99
Carbs: 8.8
ABV: 3.2%
Heineken Light
Calories: 99
Carbs: 7
ABV: 3.3%
Corona Light
Calories: 99
Carbs: 5
ABV: 4.0%
Milwaukee’s Best Light
Calories: 98
Carbs: 3.5
ABV: 4.2%
Miller Lite
Calories: 96
Carbs: 3.2
ABV: 4.2
Amstel Light
Calories: 95
Carbs: 5
ABV: 3.5%
Busch Light
Calories: 95
Carbs: 3.2
ABV: 4.1%
Natural Light
Calories: 95
Carbs: 3.2
ABV: 4.2%
Michelob Ultra
Calories: 95
Carbs: 2.6
ABV: 4.2%
Corona Premier
Calories: 90
Carbs: 2.6
ABV: 4.0%
Beck’s Premier Light
Calories: 64
Carbs: 4
ABV: 2.3%
Miller64
Calories: 64
Carbs: 2.4
ABV: 2.8%
Bud Select 55
Calories: 55
Carbs: 1.8
ABV: 2.4%
As always please drink responsibly!
Source:Daily Meal