The Great Plains Zoo Wants Your Help in Naming a New Baby Monkey

Know any good names for a monkey? The gang at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls wants to hear them.

In case you missed the news, there was a new addition to the Great Plains Zoo in late May. A Colobus monkey was born on (May 30) to the proud parents of MaHale and Gonzo.

According to our friends at Pigeon 605, thanks to the new addition, there is now a total of four Colobus monkeys residing at the Great Plains Zoo.

From what I understand, both mom and baby are doing fine, and can't wait to meet everyone in the Sioux Empire. However, the next time you visit, Great Plains Zoo officials ask that you be respectfully quiet so, mother and baby have a calm environment to bond with the public in the viewable section of the primate building on the grounds of the zoo.

The staff at Pigeon 605 has written a story containing more information on Colobus monkey's and the steps the folks at the Great Plains Zoo are taking to help ensure their survival. Check it out here.

As I mentioned, the Great Plains Zoo really wants to hear any names you might have for the newest member of the zoo family.

The Great Plains Zoo plans on holding a silent auction on Thursday night (August 5) that will be part of their Expedition ZooFalls fundraiser.

Both silent auction attendees and those who participate online will be given the opportunity to submit a bid to name the new baby Colobus monkey.

In addition to the silent auction that evening, Expedition ZooFalls attendees will also be treated to gourmet food, drinks, animal meet and greets, Zookeeper chats, and lot's of other fun activities that will benefit the zoo's Black Bear Renovation Project.

Ticket information for the Expedition ZooFalls fundraiser can be found here.

Don't forget, you can always adopt a virtual "pigeon" that delivers the news that matters to you. Adopt your's here.

Source: Pigeon 605