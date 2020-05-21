The Great Plains Zoo Is Once Again Open to the Public

Does the COVID-19 pandemic have you jonesing to see some monkeys, bears, tigers, or maybe a giraffe up close?

If you've been sick and tired of being cooped up the past couple of months, with very few fun places to visit, you're going to love this news.

The Great Plains Zoo here in Sioux Falls has reopened their doors to the public just in time for the summer.

If you've been going through some serious zoo animal withdrawal as of late, the zoo has the cure.

Dakota News Now is reporting that as of Wednesday (May 20), the Great Plains Zoo is back open for business. Guests are welcome to walk through the gates of the zoo once again.

Great Plains Zoo CEO Suzie O'Meara Hernes told Dakota News Now about some of the changes people can expect to see due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hernes, the zoo staff has invested a great deal of planning to make sure your zoo experience is going to be a fun and positive one, the next time you stop out for a visit.

The safety of both visitors and staff is paramount right now. There is strategically placed COVID-19 social distancing signage throughout, to help you navigate the zoo grounds.

Social distancing markers are now in place to help keep patrons separated and safe.

In addition to the social distancing protocols, there are also numerous sanitation stations available.

People with a zoo membership can walk right up to the gate. Those guests that do not have a membership are encouraged to buy their tickets online. Please know that people without memberships will still be able to walk up to the gate and purchase tickets should they choose.

All the outdoor exhibits at the Great Plains Zoo are open for visitors to get an up-close view of their favorite zoo animals.

Due to the COVID-19 safety measures still in place, the zoo museum and other buildings are not open to the general public at this time.

As Dakota News Now reports, the zoo will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 stats in the area and re-access the situation as needed.

Zoo hours are 9:00-5:00 PM Monday-Saturday, and 11:00-5:00 PM on Sunday's.

Source: Dakota News Now