The Great Plains Zoo Announces a New Job Opening

If you love the Great Plains Zoo and its animals, people, and everything to do with our world-class animal sanctuary right here in Sioux Falls, this newly created position at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum might just be your dream career! The zoo is currently looking to hire a Volunteer and Special Events Administrator.

You'll be responsible for coordinating all the zoo's volunteer activities, corporate, school and other events, booking trips to the zoo for different organizations and corporate sponsors, as well as group sales and facility rentals. If you're an extremely positive, motivated person, who loves interacting with people and getting things done, you should consider applying for this position.

The zoo's preferred candidate should have: