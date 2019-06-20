The Great Plains Zoo Announces a New Job Opening
If you love the Great Plains Zoo and its animals, people, and everything to do with our world-class animal sanctuary right here in Sioux Falls, this newly created position at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum might just be your dream career! The zoo is currently looking to hire a Volunteer and Special Events Administrator.
You'll be responsible for coordinating all the zoo's volunteer activities, corporate, school and other events, booking trips to the zoo for different organizations and corporate sponsors, as well as group sales and facility rentals. If you're an extremely positive, motivated person, who loves interacting with people and getting things done, you should consider applying for this position.
The zoo's preferred candidate should have:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong leadership and organizational skills.
- Ability to be efficient, observant, tactful and respectful.
- Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner and meet deadlines with minimal supervision.
- Ability to adapt well to changing priorities.
- High level of proficiency with MS Office suite and proficient computer skills to learn and work with Zoo software and systems.
- Have the desire and ability to provide superior customer service to guests, staff, volunteers, and others.
- Experience working with a diverse group of individuals and the ability to value different backgrounds, experiences, and talents.
- College degree preferred or equivalent experience in business, communications, public relations or any combination of education and experience that may be acceptable to the hiring authority.