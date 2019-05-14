The Grand Dutch Tradition: The Tulip Festival is This Weekend

It's time to road trip to Orange City, Iowa for Tulip Festival 2019. What began in 1936 as a small celebration of Orange City’s Dutch heritage has led to over 75 years of what is now known as the Tulip Festival.

Growing up in Iowa it was the grandest of Dutch traditions. Grolsch beer, peppermints, and wooden shoes for all my friends!

Each year the Tulip festival welcomes thousands of visitors from near and far. The internationally recognized festival features music and dancing by children and adults in authentic Dutch costumes, two daily parades, nightly musical theater, a carnival midway, Dutch delicacies, delicious food, plus thousands of tulips and a dozen replica windmills throughout this charming village.

Make sure to catch the parade to see and hear some of the best high school marching bands in America.

Here's the schedule:

Ride Night

May 15 @ 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Orange City, Iowa

Cruise in Car Show

May 15 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Orange City, Iowa

79th Annual Tulip Festival

May 16 - May 18

Orange City, Iowa

2019 Tulip Festival Road Race

May 18 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 am

$25 - Windmill Park Farmers Market