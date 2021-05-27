The Goodnight Theatre Collective: Iconic and In-Person

The Goodnight Theatre Collective has been creative for the last year. They've figured out ways to still bring live, local theatre to The Sioux Empire through outdoor shows and online.

But, for the season five finale, they are back inside and in-person!

Get our free mobile app

The Iconic Cabaret will be in the Belbas Theatre at The Washington Pavilion on June 10th and 11th. Both shows are at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

This show is titled The Iconic Cabaret because it is inspired by some iconic artists. On the Facebook Event Page, it states, "Good Night will close out its fifth season with a wildly entertaining cabaret drawing inspiration from the all-time greats of music-dom, across a variety of eras, genres, and styles—all accompanied by a stupendous LIVE BAND! It's An Iconic Cabaret!"

Clues on The Goodnight Theatre Collective Facebook page are hinting at music from Ziggy Stardust, Elton John, Britney Spears, and even The Spice Girls. All icons in their own right.

Masks will be required at this event and you will be seated in a socially distant manner with your group.

Make sure to keep an eye out for their show in August entitled, Reality Wives. Reality Wives will be the Collective's fourth original production. It's a brand new musical comedy.

You can also buy season passes for their upcoming sixth season of cabarets, shows, and original productions.