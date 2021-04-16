‘The Good Humor Men’ Returning to Washington Pavilion

Events are slowly, but surely coming back to the Sioux Empire!

I think we all need to laugh more than anything right now. Its a good thing Good Humor Men 2 will be gracing the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Who are 'The Good Humor Men', you ask? Well, let me tell you.

First, there is Pat Hazell. He was a writer for Seinfeld and The Tonight Show. Showtime also named him one of the five funniest people in America.

Second, there is Moody McCarthy. He was a contributor for Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live. You might also recognize him from Last Comic Standing, Star Search (the 2003 reboot), and America’s Got Talent.

Third and lastly, there is Andy Hendrickson. He's been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

When their powers combine, they become 'The Good Humor Men'!

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events at The Washington Pavilion, had this to say about 'The Good Humor Men' coming back to Sioux Falls, “We are so excited for the return of 'The Good Humor Men'. Their style of clean comedy is extremely relatable and it’s exactly what we all need right now — a good laugh. If you joined us for their show in January 2020, you know just how hilarious this show will be plus we have two new comics joining us this time!”

For more information on tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000, or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.