The Five Most Expensive Zip Codes in South Dakota

Earlier this week, Stacker released its list of the most expensive zip codes in the state of South Dakota.

So, which areas of the Mount Rushmore State have the most expensive homes on average? Well, if you live in the city of Sioux Falls, one of the zip codes could be the one you call home.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Google Maps

The 5 Most Expensive Zip Codes in SD

To see where your zip code lands on the list, check out the full study by Stacker here.

Story Source: Stacker