If Fall is your favorite season here's a reason to celebrate. The Equilux will be here on September 23. We should have cake. For those who are dreading the coming of winter, add rum. It helps.

What is the Equilux? September 23, 2019, is the exact point in the year when the day and night is equally long. Both day and night will be 12 hours long. So, after the 23rd the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer.

I even found a swanky countdown for those who can't wait.

Fall fire pits, chili on the stove, and local football games are all things we're looking forward to as the days get shorter.

November 3, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end making the days extremely short. Now, where did I put that rum?