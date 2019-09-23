The Facts About Scam Phone Calls

There are thousands of scam phone calls that go out to the world each year. Unfortunately, some people fall into scammer's traps and end up losing money. When you come across scam phone calls, the Federal Trade Commission lists what you need to know.

It's important to be aware of the signs of a scam phone call. The most obvious signs include certain sentences scammers say over the phone. These include:

You've been specially selected (for this offer).

You'll get a free bonus if you buy our product.

You've won one of five valuable prizes.

These words hook you into their trap because they could be "awarding" you a free vacation, money, student loan forgiveness, and more. They might even tug on your heartstrings and ask you for a charitable donation for an organization or recent disaster relief.

The truth is we are all targets of scam phone calls. However, the Federal Trade Commission states older people are more venerable because scammers could assume that they are living alone.

The Federal Trade Commission advises you certain tactics to crack a scammer by asking the following questions to stump them.

Who's calling...and why?

Why am I "confirming" my account information or giving it out?

What time is it?

There are additional tips to avoid falling into a phone scammer's trap, such as keeping all personal information to yourself, checking an organization to make sure it's real, or asking for all the information in writing before you make a commitment. Click here for more information on how you can beat phone scammers.

Source: Federal Trade Commission