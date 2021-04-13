The Evening Commute Was A Little ‘Sticky’ For These Motorists

This latest highway spill isn't quite as graphic as the bloody spill that recently happened on Interstate-494 in Minneapolis, but I'm sure this spill smelled sweeter.

Two semi-trailers collided on a Pennsylvania highway causing one of the trailers to dump a ton of syrup on the roadway. It's tough to get the syrup off your fingers, imagine how difficult it must have been to clean this mess up.

According to ABC6, the truck carrying the syrup jackknifed on Interstate-476 in the city of West Conshohocken and collided with another truck under an overpass.

The syrup trucked ended up on its side and all that syrup spilled onto the road surface. The spill made the evening commute a little 'sticky' for motorists.

No injuries were reported except for a few pancakes that could be a little dry today.