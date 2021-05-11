The Downtown Trolley Is Back This Summer In Sioux Falls!

Summer is truly making a strong comeback in the Sioux Empire. Some festivals, concerts, and other events are planning to make it the best summer season yet. This includes events that are happening in Downtown Sioux Falls.

While you're planning your 2021 Sioux Falls summer, you can officially add the Downtown Trolley to your list!

All aboard for the 21st season of the Downtown Trolley! The exciting season will start on Tuesday, June 1st. According to a recent press release from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., "the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour to the public for the 2021 summer season. Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible." The Downtown Trolley services will be offered to residents and visitors until Sunday, August 29th.

But wait there's more. The trolley even extended its hours this year! Here's the schedule for the 2021 Downtown Trolley season:

Tuesday and Wednesday 12:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday and Saturday 11:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM-6:00 PM

Obviously, we are still navigating the "new normal" thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Trolley will implement these recommended COVID-19 safety measures. These safety guidelines include:

Sanitization stations

Interior areas cleaned frequently

High touch surfaces disinfected regularly

Mask wearing is recommended

Keep to your group

Respect the space of others

Exit at the rear door

There is no better way to experience Downtown Sioux Falls than taking a ride on the Downtown Trolley!