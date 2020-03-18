The Diocese of Sioux Falls Suspends Services

The new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, Donald DeGrood sent a heartfelt message to the community on Tuesday evening. Starting today (March 18th), Catholic Masses and gatherings are suspended.

This decision is in response to the growing concerns of COVID-19. Bishop DeGrood states in the video, "It has become very clear to me that the proper thing to do right now after seeking input and counsel. The best data that we have right now and nature of the coronavirus (at least as best we're aware), that we need to suspend mass for a period of time until further notice." Bishop DeGrood continues in the video adding that holding "very small gatherings" will be a decision he leaves with the pastors in the Diocese of Sioux Falls.

In the meantime, the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls will have access to online services and continue to televise their Sunday services. Click here for streaming and the latest information from the Diocese.

Credit: Christine Manika (TSM)

